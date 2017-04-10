Mercy Health-Toledo adds drug drop boxes
New medication drop-off boxes are now at several Mercy Health-Toledo locations, aimed at collecting unwanted prescription drugs to prevent illegal use and abuse. a- Willard Hospital, 1100 Neal Zick Rd., Willard, Ohio, main lobby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Sat
|Amirwin08
|43
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC