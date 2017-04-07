Man found guilty in rape

Man found guilty in rape

A jury of 10 men and two women deliberated less than an hour Thursday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court before finding Mark Holmes guilty of rape, domestic violence, and endangering children. Holmes, 37, of the 500 block of East Streicher Street, faces up to 11 years in prison when he is sentenced April 19 by Judge Myron Duhart.

