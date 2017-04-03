Man Accused Of Flinging Hatchet At Son During Argument
A man in Toledo, Ohio, is facing numerous charges after he allegedly chased his son with a hatchet and flung the weapon at him. 63, was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly swung a hatchet at his adult son, causing the man to fear for his life, according to WWNO-TV.
