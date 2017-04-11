Local student recognized for hops growing
Anthony Wayne High School senior Marleigh Kerr holds a pot of herbs in the greenhouse at her school. She has been growing hops for Maumee Bay Brewing Co., where her dad, Craig Kerr, is manager, as part of being an FFA student.
