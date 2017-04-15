'Language of God': Religious principles guide Jobin's music, actions

Sara Jobin, right, leads dozens of people in singing two verses of Beethoven's, 'Ode to Joy' and 'America the Beautiful' at the home of Malak Ayache, center left, and her mother Souheir Eltatawy, center right, in Sylvania Township. In her dual role as Toledo Symphony Orchestra resident conductor and Toledo Opera associate conductor, Sara Jobin brings to life music that can be beautifully complex, powerful, passionate, brazen, and even painfully romantic.

