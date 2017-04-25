Kurt Young sworn in as at-large Toledo councilman
Toledo City Council elected the Democratic Party-preferred applicant to fill the at-large vacancy left by the resignation of Theresa Gabriel. Mr. Young was endorsed by the Lucas County Democratic Party for the appointment.
