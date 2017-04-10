KeyBank and ProMedica Commit $2.65 Million to Revitalize Central Toledo, Ohio-Area Neighborhoods

KeyBank and ProMedica, a not-for-profit healthcare network based in Toledo, Ohio, today announced the joint commitment of $2.65 million to drive economic development in central Toledo-area neighborhoods through revitalized local housing and the reduction of blight. Working with the Local Initiative Support Corporation , the corporations will work to upgrade affordable rental properties while at the same time making it easier for first-time homebuyers to establish roots in communities adjacent to downtown Toledo.

