Jury selection for Ray Abou Arab trial expected to last until Thursday
Jury selection for the trial of the man accused of setting a fire that killed two Toledo firefighters is expected to continue until Thursday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, the defense and prosecution had interviewed more than 60 of 125 Lucas County residents summoned for the trial.
