John C. 'Jake' Wiciak, Jr.
John C. "Jake" Wiciak, Jr., a retired Toledo sewer division supervisor who was a deacon at Regina Coeli Church and a community volunteer, died Wednesday in his Toledo home. The elder Mr. Wiciak, who retired from the city in 1991 after about 32 years of service, was a permanent deacon for the church since 1978, the year he was ordained.
