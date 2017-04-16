John C. "Jake" Wiciak, Jr., a retired Toledo sewer division supervisor who was a deacon at Regina Coeli Church and a community volunteer, died Wednesday in his Toledo home. The elder Mr. Wiciak, who retired from the city in 1991 after about 32 years of service, was a permanent deacon for the church since 1978, the year he was ordained.

