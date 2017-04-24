Jason Aldean shows support for breast cancer awareness at Toledo concert
Popular country singer Jason Aldean rocked out the Huntington Center Thursday night while also raising support for the Susan G. Komen Foundation. He says has been advocating breast cancer awareness and research for more than ten years after watching a close friend suffer from the disease.
