Jason Aldean plans a tour high point with "They Don't Know"

Tonight in Toledo, Ohio, two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean kicks off his They Don't Know Tour at Huntington Center. While he's been rehearsing, Jason's been vocal about how excited he is to perform the tour's namesake tune, promising the song that also happens to be his new single definitely will be a high point in his set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.