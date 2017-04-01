Hundreds honor lives of 3 victims of Sunday crash
Family members mourn the loss of Robin, 60, and Barbara Shellhammer, 56, along with their daughter, Whitney Meinke, 33, who were killed in a traffic accident on Sunday, during remembrance vigil Friday, March 31, 2017, at Clay Memorial Stadium in Oregon, Ohio. Light blazed from phones - and a few candles, through wind and mist - as a crowd of more than 200 people at Oregon's Clay Memorial Stadium honored three members of a family killed Sunday in a collision.
