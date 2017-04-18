Guest Editorial: Advance Care Planning Coalition of Greater Toledo
What if you were in a car accident and so badly hurt that you could not speak for yourself? Would your family know what your wishes for treatment would be? If your frail, elderly father was rushed to the emergency room, would the hospital staff know how aggressively to treat him? My name is Laurie Phillipps and I am the president of the Advance Care Planning Coalition of Greater Toledo. You might be surprised to know that fewer than 24 percent of Americans have completed advance directives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
