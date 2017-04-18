Guest Editorial: Advance Care Plannin...

Guest Editorial: Advance Care Planning Coalition of Greater Toledo

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

What if you were in a car accident and so badly hurt that you could not speak for yourself? Would your family know what your wishes for treatment would be? If your frail, elderly father was rushed to the emergency room, would the hospital staff know how aggressively to treat him? My name is Laurie Phillipps and I am the president of the Advance Care Planning Coalition of Greater Toledo. You might be surprised to know that fewer than 24 percent of Americans have completed advance directives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr 11 Anon 17
gayyy (Jun '15) Apr 6 Rico strong 6
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr 3 Gray beard 3
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... Apr 1 Big Johnson 1
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar '17 RuffnReddy 2
Frampton Mar '17 Dcxxbh34 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,608 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC