Grant will help group spruce up east Toledo park
A group in east Toledo has big plans for a park in that part of town after being rewarded one of three grants by the Lucas County Sustainability Commission. The $1,000 grants may not seem like a lot of money, but it should go a long way to brighten up the neighborhood.
