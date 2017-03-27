Golf carts require inspection before ...

Golf carts require inspection before hitting the road

Owners will have to haul their cart to the Toledo police impound lot in north Toledo and pay $25 for the inspection. Golf carts must meet certain standards to drive on residential streets including having a horn, headlights, blinkers and break lights.

