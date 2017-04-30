Going bald for a cause
Frank Sutton gets his shaved by Jamal Sherman of Groom Barbershop during the Greater Toledo Shave for the Brave 2017 at First Unitarian Church of Toledo. Liam Cherney, 7, of Toledo, gets his head shaved by Taylor Ramirez, a stylist at the Soto Salon, in the Greater Toledo Shave for the Brave 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC