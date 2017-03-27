Gliding Stars of Toledo helps volunteers and special needs kids reach full potential
Over the past 9 years, Gliding Stars of Toledo, an adaptive ice skating program, has been helping dozens of special needs kids become more social and mobile, all while learning how to skate. "Josh is our superstar because our whole goal is to get people to graduate from stars to volunteers," said Terri Himmel, Gliding Stars Toledo chapter coordinator.
