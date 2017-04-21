Free food at health fair in S. Toledo...

Free food at health fair in S. Toledo on Sunday

Toledo Blade

The fourth annual Community Health Fair - Feria de la Salud - will be Sunday in South Toledo as part of Minority Health Month. The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Peter & Paul Church, 738 S. Saint Clair St. Information will be provided about blood pressure, HIV, and how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

