Former Toledo attorney, 2 others sentenced in fraud case

A former Toledo attorney and two others were sentenced today in U.S. District Court for conspiring to draw up a fake will to steal the $2.1 million estate of a retired city of Toledo employee. Judge James Carr imposed a sentence of nine years and three months on Susan Pioch, 61, of Toledo.

