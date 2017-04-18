Firefighter taken to the hospital after vacant house fire
A Toledo firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a vacant house in north Toledo Wednesday night. According to firefighters, the fire started on the first floor of the home on Huron and Magnolia.
