Fire forces dozens from south Toledo apartment complex
Toledo Fire personnel say a fire broke at the Parkview Apartment complex on Brookview Drive, off Airport Highway, near Swan Creek Metro Park. Four units were affected, but the entire building needed to be evacuated.
