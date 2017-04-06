Final Toledo-built Jeep Cherokee rolling off assembly line
The last Toledo-built Cherokee was to roll off the line at the Toledo Assembly Complex in the last moments of the day. Officials said the vehicle is destined for a dealer in Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Rico strong
|6
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Wed
|Senor pelucas
|42
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|moneyv
|Mar '17
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC