Facebook-Instant 42 mins ago 11:18 p.m.Decomposing Body Found in Lake Erie
Police say the discovery was made about 4 miles north of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant, about halfway between Toledo and Sandusky. The Lucas County Coroner is working to learn how she died.
