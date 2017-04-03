Evergreen H.S. athletic director dies after Dover Twp. crash

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road M and County Road 14 at about 8:55 a.m. According the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a grey Chevrolet Mailbu driven by Timothy Rupp, 30, was heading northbound on County Round 14. When a GMC C7500 driven by 36-year-old Hans Burkholder failed to stop at a stop sign, the two vehicle collided. Both vehicles went of the road and the GMC overturned.

