Elvis performing at the Sports Arena in the 1950s
It was 40 years ago on this day, April 23rd, 1977 that The "King", Elvis Presley, performed for the last time in Toledo. The show was part of a comeback tour, in which he had set out to prove that the aging rock legend still had the 'stuff" to command big crowds and hit the high notes of fame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar '17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC