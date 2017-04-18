Elvis performing at the Sports Arena ...

Elvis performing at the Sports Arena in the 1950s

It was 40 years ago on this day, April 23rd, 1977 that The "King", Elvis Presley, performed for the last time in Toledo. The show was part of a comeback tour, in which he had set out to prove that the aging rock legend still had the 'stuff" to command big crowds and hit the high notes of fame.

