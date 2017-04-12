East Toledoan charged in theft of occupied car
An East Toledo woman is accused of stealing a vehicle at a convenience store early Tuesday with a 2-year-old boy and another passenger inside. Danielle M. Martinez, 30, of the 1300 block of White Street, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. and charged with kidnapping, a second-degree felony, along with theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
