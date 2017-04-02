Council often ignores planners' advice

Council often ignores planners' advice

14 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Like the Kroger rezoning, council in 1954 overturned the planners' recommendation not to allow construction of a shopping center along Central Avenue in a residential area west of Douglas Road. Council had rejected the zoning change two years earlier, in 1952, but then reversed itself and approved the shopping complex, which now houses a Food Town.

