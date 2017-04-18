Co-founder of Earth Day spent her early years in Toledo
As the nation observes the 47th Earth Day celebration this year, most people in Northwest Ohio, probably don't realize that a key player in the creation of this perennial event was a woman who spent her childhood and early adult years in Toledo. Her name was Selma Rubin; born in 1915 as Selma Newman, whose parents were Ukrainian refugees who had sought a new life in the midwest region of the U.S. In World War II, Selma volunteered for the Navy as a members of the WAVES, otherwise known as the United States Naval Reserve .
