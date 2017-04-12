Clerk admits to call that led to slaying
A convenience store clerk admitted in court Tuesday she placed a phone call that led to the slaying of a Toledo man. Jacquelen Ward Garza, 28, of the 1300 block of Woodland Avenue pleaded guilty to complicity to involuntary manslaughter for her role in the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
