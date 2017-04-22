'Chicago: The Musical' dazzles in Toledo
Chicago: The Musical has charmed audiences for 20 years, and Thursday's production at Toledo's Stranahan Theater demonstrated why. Chicago has plenty to say about the validity of the American justice system and the corruption within.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar '17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC