Budget amendment would strip cities of authority to address lead poisoning
Cities would be stripped of their authority to create local efforts to address lead poisoning under changes included in an amended state budget bill. If approved, the law would eliminate recent prevention-aimed initiatives in cities like Cleveland and Toledo that call for rental homes to be safe from potential lead hazards.
