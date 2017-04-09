Boxer a hit at Toledo health fair
Sally Agoston, left, takes Deborah Preston's blood pressure during a health fair at Scott High School. Activities included wellness checks, fitness tips, and food demonstrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Sat
|Amirwin08
|43
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC