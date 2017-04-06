Body found by Amish children identified as wanted man
The 37-year-old's body was discovered in a wooded area on April 2, while two Amish children were out horseback riding. Following an autopsy at the Lucas County Coroner's Office in Toledo, Ohio and DNA examination at the Michigan State Police Crime lab, officials were able to identify Barron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|22 hr
|Rico strong
|6
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Wed
|Senor pelucas
|42
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|moneyv
|Mar '17
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC