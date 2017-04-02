Author's grandfather was a notorious ...

Author's grandfather was a notorious Nazi war criminal

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

'My Grandfather Would Have Shot Me: A Black Woman Discovers Her Family's Nazi Past' by Jennifer Teege and Nikola Sellmair. Jennifer Teege never knew her maternal grandfather, which is a good thing: She's convinced he would have killed her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 11 hr Amirwin08 41
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
moneyv Mar '17 dud 3
Help please Mar '17 dud 2
Bought new car Feb '17 Sad Dad 1
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Feb '17 dcool 376
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan '17 Rachel 110
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,007,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC