Arrest made in connection with death ...

Arrest made in connection with death of Maumee teen

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A West Toledo man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on felony charges in connection with the shooting death of a Maumee High School senior and the wounding of another youth, authorities said. Jermonte Anderson, 19, of the 600 block of West Alexis Road, is scheduled to be arraigned early today in Toledo Municipal Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 21 hr Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Tue Anon 17
gayyy (Jun '15) Apr 6 Rico strong 6
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr 3 Gray beard 3
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... Apr 1 Big Johnson 1
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,268 • Total comments across all topics: 280,260,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC