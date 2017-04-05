7-year-old girl attacked by dogDad fatally shoots dog after attack,...
A man shot and killed a dog after it attacked his 7-year-old daughter in South Toledo today, Toledo police reported. The child, who was not identified in an initial report, was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of severe facial injuries and a broken arm suffered in the incident, which was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 3900 block of Woodhurst Drive, off Glendale Avenue near Heatherdowns Country Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|Rico strong
|6
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Wed
|Senor pelucas
|42
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|moneyv
|Mar '17
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC