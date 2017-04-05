7-year-old girl attacked by dogDad fatally shoots dog after attack,...

A man shot and killed a dog after it attacked his 7-year-old daughter in South Toledo today, Toledo police reported. The child, who was not identified in an initial report, was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of severe facial injuries and a broken arm suffered in the incident, which was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 3900 block of Woodhurst Drive, off Glendale Avenue near Heatherdowns Country Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.