2 Toledo men get prison for assault on black man
Two Toledo men who pleaded guilty last year to violating the federal Hate Crimes Act for attacking a black man outside his Lagrange Street home were sent to prison today. Charles Butler, Jr., 34, of the 1000 block of North Michigan Street was sentenced to seven years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Helmick, while Robert Paschalis, 25, of the same address was sentenced to two years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Gray beard
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 2
|Amirwin08
|41
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 24
|Dyl
|5
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|moneyv
|Mar '17
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC