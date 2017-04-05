2 Toledo men get prison for assault o...

2 Toledo men get prison for assault on black man

1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Two Toledo men who pleaded guilty last year to violating the federal Hate Crimes Act for attacking a black man outside his Lagrange Street home were sent to prison today. Charles Butler, Jr., 34, of the 1000 block of North Michigan Street was sentenced to seven years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Helmick, while Robert Paschalis, 25, of the same address was sentenced to two years in prison.

