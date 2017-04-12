2 charged in shooting; 1 took gun into jail

Two men were arrested after police say they shot into an occupied North Toledo home, and one took a loaded gun into the Lucas County jail. Darvell Winters, 25, of the 1300 block of North Superior Street, and Cordarryl Fisher, 29, of the 700 block of South Briar Street, are charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony, and carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony.

