2 charged in shooting; 1 took gun into jail
Two men were arrested after police say they shot into an occupied North Toledo home, and one took a loaded gun into the Lucas County jail. Darvell Winters, 25, of the 1300 block of North Superior Street, and Cordarryl Fisher, 29, of the 700 block of South Briar Street, are charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony, and carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|Anon
|17
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Amirwin08
|43
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC