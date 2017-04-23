2-car crash claims life of Toledo man

The crash occurred at roughly 6:45 a.m. at 4420 Airport Highway, near Swan Creek Metropark, according to a Toledo police news release. Officers believe Mykah Robinson, 26, of Toledo, was driving westbound on Airport Highway with Javon Short, 24 in the passenger seat when, for unknown reasons, their vehicle crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Michael Suiter, 54, of Toledo.

