151 charities get Giving Tuesday gifts

The Toledo Community Foundation announced organizations will receive $77,861 after donations from individual supporters were solicited on last year's Giving Tuesday - an international day of giving after Thanksgiving when people are encouraged to make online donations to charitable causes. Bill Southern of The Blade, left; Kristen Angelo and Angela Boday of Harvey House, and Keith Burwell of the Toledo Community Foundation celebrate a gift to Harvey House.

