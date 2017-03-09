Women's march draws scores to Toledo
Against a brutal wind, the local version of a national event called A Day Without A Woman brought women - and a few men, girls, and boys - to a downtown Toledo sidewalk Wednesday evening to protest the policies of President Trump and to show support for equal rights, fair pay, and peace. "Nothing should stop us from our voices being heard at a time like this in our country," Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC