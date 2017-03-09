Women's march draws scores to Toledo

Women's march draws scores to Toledo

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Against a brutal wind, the local version of a national event called A Day Without A Woman brought women - and a few men, girls, and boys - to a downtown Toledo sidewalk Wednesday evening to protest the policies of President Trump and to show support for equal rights, fair pay, and peace. "Nothing should stop us from our voices being heard at a time like this in our country," Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Feb 13 rockets1994 15
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC