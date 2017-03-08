Women brewers in Toledo raise awarene...

Women brewers in Toledo raise awareness on International Women's Day

They're sending a message, with beer! For International Women's Day, a group of women brewers got together to craft a special brew to inspire others to do anything their hearts desire. Head brewer for Black Cloister Brewing Company in Downtown Toledo, Shannon Fink quit her nursing job to become a brewer.

