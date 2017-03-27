Woman standing on front porch hit by ...

Woman standing on front porch hit by car during argument An Ohio...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

TOLEDO, Ohio - An Ohio woman suffered serious injuries to her legs Wednesday morning when she was hit by a car while standing on her front porch, according to multiple reports. Toledo police were called around 7:25 a.m. to a home on West Sylvania Avenue after a fight between Destiny Hayes and Shenee Albert turned violent, The Blade reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Mar 26 Goran 40
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 24 Dyl 5
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC