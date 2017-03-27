Woman standing on front porch hit by car during argument An Ohio...
TOLEDO, Ohio - An Ohio woman suffered serious injuries to her legs Wednesday morning when she was hit by a car while standing on her front porch, according to multiple reports. Toledo police were called around 7:25 a.m. to a home on West Sylvania Avenue after a fight between Destiny Hayes and Shenee Albert turned violent, The Blade reported .
