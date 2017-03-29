Why planning matters
In 1975, in their first season, the Toledo Goaldiggers entered the International Hockey League playoffs with a losing record and rammed through their opponents, winning the Turner Cup in Saginaw, Mich., on May 7, 1975. Hours later, as their bus arrived deep into the night at the Sports Arena, they were greeted with a surreal glow in the sky and tens of thousands of Toledoans crowding the usually sleepy downtown.
