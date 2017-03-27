West Toledo man arrested in September shooting death
Alexander Williams, 31, of the 1800 block of Perth Street, was booked in the Lucas County Corrections Center this morning. Williams, along with three other men, are accused of approaching George Smith at a parking lot in the 1100 block of Western Avenue and shot him, according to court documents.
