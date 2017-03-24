Water plant outage leads to advisory ...

Water plant outage leads to advisory in South Toledo

32 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

An electrical malfunction Thursday at Toledo's water treatment plant knocked out one high-service pump temporarily, causing uneven water pressure throughout the distribution system, officials with the Hicks-Hudson administration said. A precautionary boil-water advisory was issued for the South Toledo area of Glendale and Detroit avenues because pressure in that area dropped below 20 pounds per square inch, said Andy McClure, the water treatment plant's administrator.

