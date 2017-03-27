Vixen Guitarist Gina Stiles Leaving The Band, Replacement Announced [News]
Lightning and Leslie made their first live appearance with the band on March 25th at the Rock The Arena II festival at Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio. Stiles originally played with Vixen in 1997-1998 and returned to the band in 2013 as the replacement for the group's deceased founding guitarist Jan Kuehnemund.
