UT hosts 'Women in Leadership' symposium for International Women's Day
The National Diversity Council at the University of Toledo is hosting its third annual "Women in Leadership" symposium, in light of international women's day Wednesday. "Today is an opportunity to hear from local female leaders and hear how they became successful," said Jennifer Pizio, one of the organizers of the event.
