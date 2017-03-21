UT, BGSU players show skills for scouts

UT, BGSU players show skills for scouts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

For University of Toledo graduate Storm Norton, Toledo's Pro Day on Monday was another chance to prove himself on the way to a possible selection in the NFL draft. Norton, a Whitmer graduate, was one of twenty Toledo players who took part in testing and drills in front of large group of onlookers, which included NFL scouts as well as Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell and Lions general manager Bob Quinn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout 3 hr RuffnReddy 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Sun Jane Patterson 39
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC