UT and BG use football rivalry to rai...

UT and BG use football rivalry to raise money for local food bank

11 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Each Fall, the Battle of I-75 pits the Toledo Rockets against the BG Falcons in one of the best football rivalries in northwest Ohio. For a fifth year, Kroger has partnered with the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University to use an on-field rivalry to help raise money for the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food bank.

